The proposal to construct two artificial nesting structures for kittiwakes at the former Hartlepool Yacht Club site, in Ferry Road, was rejected by Hartlepool Borough Council last June.

It is aimed to mitigate against the impact of the Hornsea Three offshore wind farm project off the Norfolk and Yorkshire coast may have on the birds, which are on the UK’s Red List for Birds of Conservation Concern.

The council’s planning committee felt it could hamper economic development in the nearby port area.

The development will create a nesting site for kittiwakes. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

The decision also followed residents’ concerns over the noise, mess and the visual impact.

But the national Planning Inspectorate has now granted permission after allowing an appeal on behalf of the applicant, Orsted Hornsea Project Three.

The two nesting sites are due to be in the form of a tower type structure, and one based on a traditional fisherman’s hut.

Inspector Susan Hunt said one of the main issues for the appeal was whether the additional kittiwake would hinder existing and future industrial activities on land surrounding Hartlepool Port.

The site of the former Hartlepool Yacht Club in Ferry Road. Picture by FRANK REID.

Port operator PD Teesport objected to proposal over concerns the additional kittiwakes could lead to greater environmental constraints being imposed affecting current and future operations and investment within the port.

But the applicant said kittiwake are pretty tolerant to disturbance from human activities and can be found at operational ports around the UK.

And the inspector said the development was “unlikely to result in significant adverse economic consequences on surrounding land uses at Hartlepool Port, including on existing industrial activities and future investment”.

She added the scale and “peripheral location” of the appeal site represents such a small proportion of the overall employment land means that such loss would not be unacceptable.

A number of residents on the Headland raised concerns about noise and droppings from the kittiwakes.

But a noise assessment said the kittiwakes would be significantly quieter than gulls and other noises resulting from the port and other activities.