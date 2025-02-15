Going Green: Eating a healthy diet to help save the planet

Eating for health (photo: Adobe)

​“I’m trying to eat a healthy diet, but I want to make sure I don’t eat foods that harm the planet – what are some environmentally friendly options?”

As more of us look to adopt a healthier diet, we’re questioning not only how nutritious foods are for us, but also how good they are for the planet.

Some foods are notoriously bad for the planet because of the excessive land or water required to grow them. Red meat and dairy, for instance, requires vast acres of grazing land and hundreds of litres of water every day to produce, however there are loads of amazing and tasty foods to try instead.

Some of the most nutritious foods are also among the most sustainable, grow easily without excessive land or water use and don’t require harmful pesticides and fertilisers. Here are some of the best choices:

1. Lentils

Lentils are a superstar when it comes to sustainability. Not only are they packed with protein, fibre, and iron, but they also require very little water to grow. Even better, they naturally enrich the soil by fixing nitrogen, which means less need for artificial fertilisers. They are also very cheap and quick to cook as dahl or added to sauces or favourite meals as a meat substitute.

2. Chickpeas

Whether you enjoy them in hummus, a salad, or a hearty stew, chickpeas are a win-win for you and the planet. They improve soil health and don’t require massive amounts of water. They're also an excellent source of protein and fibre.

3. Oats

Oats are an incredibly sustainable grain that grow quickly and in a variety of climates. They need far less water than crops like rice and help reduce soil erosion. A bowl of oatmeal or overnight oats in the morning is a delicious way to start your day too.

4. Quinoa

Quinoa has gained popularity recently as a nutrient-dense superfood. It grows in harsh conditions where other crops struggle, reducing competition for prime farmland. It’s packed with protein and all nine essential amino acids.

5. Beans

Beans of all kinds are a fantastic source of protein and fibre, making them a great alternative to meat. Even better, they enrich the soil and require much less water and land compared to animal-based protein. They’re also budget-friendly and very versatile.

6. Barley

This ancient grain has been nourishing people for thousands of years, and for good reason. Barley grows easily, requires very little water, and thrives in many climates, including the UK’s. Barley is rich in fibre, and is perfect for soups, salads, and grain bowls.

7. Sweet Potatoes

Sweet potatoes are not just delicious and packed with vitamins A and C, but they’re also one of the most sustainable crops around. They grow quickly, require minimal water, and can thrive in poor soil conditions. Roasted, mashed, or baked, there’s no wrong way to enjoy them.

8. Potatoes

The humble spud is a staple of our diets here in Britain with good reason. They grow easily in the UK with minimal water and produce a high yield per acre. Potatoes are packed with vitamins and antioxidants too, and they’re low in calories.

9. Pumpkins and Squash

These hearty vegetables grow abundantly and with minimal effort, making them a fantastic sustainable meal. They store well too, reducing food waste. Loaded with vitamins, fibre, and antioxidants, pumpkins and squash are delicious on their own, or in soups, roasts, and even cakes.

10. Mushrooms

Mushrooms are nature’s recyclers. They can be grown using agricultural waste products using very little space, and they require minimal water. They’re rich in umami flavour, making them great on their own or as a meat substitute in many dishes.

Celebrity spot

British pop star, actress and podcaster Lily Allen is committed to reducing waste, and embracing sustainable fashion. From her vintage outfits and jewellery to eco-friendly beauty products, Lily is living proof that going green can be stylish. The “Smile” singer is also a member of Friends of the Earth and the Renewable Energy Association and has recorded several of her best-known tracks at a solar-powered studio in East London.

Green swap

Save paper by accessing tickets and other travel documents digitally instead of printing them out. Most travel companies let customers present digital versions of their documents, using emailed copies or via their smartphone apps.

How you can enjoy an eco-friendly ski holiday

It’s ski season again, but before you dust off your skis and boots and head to the mountains for your next adventure, have you considered how to make your mountain break more sustainable?

With global warming threatening the very existence of the sport because of lack of snow at higher altitudes, it’s more important than ever to hit the slopes with a sustainable mindset.

From transport to accommodation and food, there are many ways to make your Alpine break carbon neutral and by doing so you can help sustain winter sports for future generations.

Ditch the plane, take the train

One of the biggest culprits of ski-related emissions is transport. Flying to the Alps might be quick, but it isn’t the most eco-friendly choice. Instead, why not opt for the train?

The Eurostar Ski Train whisks passengers from London’s St Pancras station to the heart of the French Alps, offering a relaxed, scenic journey without the airport headaches. If you plan to head further afield, many ski resorts are easily accessible by high-speed rail networks, cutting your emissions significantly when compared to flying or driving.

Choose an eco-lodge

Not all ski accommodation is created equal. Many popular resorts now offer eco-friendly chalets and hotels with a strong focus on sustainability. Look for lodgings with renewable energy sources, water-saving policies, and locally sourced food.

Resorts like Zermatt and Laax in Switzerland, and Avoriaz in France are leading the way with green initiatives, including car-free zones and sound environmental policies. Some hotels also support local conservation projects, so your stay could help protect the landscape you’re there to enjoy.

Gear up responsibly

Before you splurge on new ski gear, ask yourself: “Do I really need it?” Renting equipment is a great way to reduce waste, especially for growing children or occasional skiers. If you must buy, look for brands that prioritise sustainability – many companies now offer ski jackets made from recycled plastic bottles and responsibly sourced materials. Don’t forget to maintain your equipment too – a well-maintained pair of skis or a high-quality jacket will last for years, reducing the need for frequent replacements.

Choose a green resort

Some ski resorts are more committed to sustainability than others. Look for destinations that run on renewable energy, have efficient snow-making technologies, and take steps to protect local wildlife.

Ski areas such as the Arlberg region in Austria have been pioneering green initiatives, from solar-powered ski lifts to zero-waste goals. By opting for a more responsible destination, you’ll be supporting resorts that care about the planet.

The charity One Home has lots of great tips for making your holidays more sustainable. Visit their website for more ideas.

Fact or fiction

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is contributing to global water scarcity.

FACT.

The water required to cool the data centres required for AI applications could hit 6.6 billion m³ by 2027, according to a recent university study. That’s more than half the total annual water needs of the UK.