Going Green: Get green credentials and be energy efficient in your home

Be more energy efficient in the home (photo: Adobe)

​How can I lower my energy and water bills this winter but still stay warm?

With the high cost of living and the unpredictable weather we’re experiencing, reducing utility bills has become even more important. The continuing war in Ukraine and our dependence on imported gas are keeping our energy costs unusually high, but by making a few changes to your home, it’s possible to significantly cut your utility bills.

1. Insulate your home

Poorly insulated homes lose heat easily, so your heating has to work harder to maintain a comfortable temperature, leading to higher heating costs. Adding cavity wall insulation, and draught-proofing windows and doors can make a huge difference too. Insulation tape is cheap to buy and very quick to fit.

2. Choose energy-efficient appliances and settings

Energy-efficient appliances use less electricity and water than inefficient ones. If you’re replacing an old fridge or washing machine, look for one with a high energy efficiency rating – A is the best and G is the lowest. Although the cost of buying energy efficient machines can be slightly higher, they will pay for themselves in reduced bills, so are often worth the investment.

3. Switch to LED bulbs

Lights make up 11 per cent of the average home’s energy use, so buying the right bulbs can make a big difference to your bill. Swapping to LED bulbs, which use up to 80 per cent less energy than traditional incandescent bulbs, could typically save you £40 a year.

4. Use a smart meter and thermostat

Smart meters and thermostats help you control your energy use as you go. A smart thermostat allows you to heat your home only when needed and maintain consistent temperatures. They give real-time read-outs on your energy use, helping you switch off any power-hungry gadgets at home.

5. Don’t be wasteful with water

Take showers instead of baths whenever possible and try installing a water-saving showerhead which reduces flow without compromising pressure. Turn the tap off when you’re not actually using the water, like while brushing your teeth and have a full load before turning on the dishwasher.

6. Make the most of off-peak rates

Energy companies offer off-peak tariffs meaning electricity is much cheaper during certain hours – usually at night. If you have a flexible tariff, then time your washing and car charging during these hours to reduce your bills.

7. Switch to a fixed tariff

About 28 million UK households are STILL on standard variable tariffs, which are affected by the energy price cap, which will rise by one per cent on January 1 so bills will go up again. A fixed rate could save you money and gives the peace of mind of being protected from unexpected price increases.

For more on energy saving visit the charity One Home’s energy saving hub

Celebrity spot

Singer-songwriter Natasha Khan, also known as Bat for Lashes, is committed to several environmental causes, like the Earth Percent initiative, encouraging artists to contribute some of their revenue to climate action, and Friends of the Earth's Warm Homes programme, promoting efficient domestic heating. Khan, who won an Ivor Novella award for her hit Daniel, feels “a very strong grief around our lack of contact with the natural world and how our ecosystem and biodiversity are dying.”

Green swap

Swap calorie-laden crisps in plastic packets for popcorn you can make at home. Popcorn is high in fibre and delicious and popcorn kernels are available in all supermarkets. Heat at home and coat in your favourite topping whether you like it salty or sweet.

Humble spud can be considered a superfood

When we think of superfoods, vitamin-rich vegetables like kale and potent antioxidants like blueberries spring to mind. But the humble potato is a superfood too. Although potatoes receive unfair criticism for being carb heavy, this is often because of the way they’re prepared and not the potatoes themselves. And spuds are very sustainable – they grow easily and in abundance here in the UK, so they don’t have to be shipped in from overseas. Potatoes are a vital part of a healthy, environmentally friendly diet, and they are delicious too.

Packed with Nutrients

Potatoes are rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. A medium-sized spud contains 40mg of vitamin C, or a fifth of our recommended daily intake, even after cooking. They’re also a great source of vitamin B6, which supports brain health and energy levels, and niacin (B3) which is good for your nervous system and skin health. Potatoes are also rich in iron and contain even more potassium per serving than bananas.

Low in calories

Deep frying potatoes or smothering them with butter and cheese will make the calorie-count of your meal increase dramatically, but a plain baked or boiled potato is very low in fat and only contains about 110 calories. Roasted wedges are healthier than deep fried or oven chips but can be just as tasty. And if you’re having a baked potato, swap the butter and cheese for Greek yogurt or low-fat cottage cheese.

Good for your gut health

Potatoes contain resistant starch, a carbohydrate that acts as food for beneficial gut bacteria. When they’re cooked and cool down, the resistant starch content increases, offering even more gut health benefits. It’s important because a healthy gut can help with digestion, improved mood, and even enhanced immunity. Also, the natural starch in potatoes provides a steady release of energy, so they’re great for keeping you going throughout the day. And unlike processed carbohydrates, they also help stabilise blood sugar levels when eaten with the skin intact.

A climate friendly crop

Potatoes are one of the most sustainable crops we grow and need far less water than other staples like rice and wheat. They also yield a high volume per acre, making them an environmentally friendly choice for a growing global population. Also, since they grow well in climates like the UK’s, there’s a plentiful supply of lots of different varieties right here at home. Given the recent wet weather, it’s more important than ever that we use a variety of potato crops in our meals.

Fact or fiction

“Nearly everyone in the UK now recycles at home”.

FACT.

A recent Recycling Tracker survey found that 90 per cent of all UK residents recycle regularly. However, 53 per cent miss opportunities to recycle some common items, and contamination by non-recyclables is very high at 81 per cent.