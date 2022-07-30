Hartlepool homes to get 'game-changing' energy efficient improvements in £1.3m scheme

A total of 60 homes in the Owton Manor area of town are being given a “game changing” green fit-out by housing provider Thirteen.

In partnership with utilities provider EQUANS, Thirteen will upgrade doors and windows and install and upgrade wall and loft insulation.

A range of sensors and technology will also be piloted during the scheme which is the first of its kind to be delivered by Thirteen.

Work has begin to make homes in Owton Manor more energy efficient in the project between Thirteen and EQUANS.

It is designed to help customers save on how much energy they use, be warmer in the colder months, while also reducing carbon emissions.

Thirteen’s director of asset management, Doug Bacon, said: “We know that older homes are much less energy efficient, so retrofitting them with improved windows, doors and insulation will make a big difference to properties in our more established communities.

“We’re really pleased to see this £1.3million project underway and we are already planning a range of further projects over the next few years as we look to scale the retrofit of existing homes.”

Thirteen will also invest £140,000 in the local community as part of the project, creating jobs, educational activities, and environmental projects.

The scheme is being funded by the Government’s Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund to support the installation of energy performance measures in social housing properties.