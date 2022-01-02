Hartlepool Muslim community group members who clean up streets as the New Year dawn broke
A Muslim community association started the New Year by cleaning up the streets of Hartlepool after the festivities.
Members from the Ahmadiyya Muslim community were up early on New Year’s Day for a prayer at Nasir Mosque in Brougham Terrace
before holding their regular Big Street Clean.
They went out with litter pickers and filled several bags with rubbish.
Youth leader Alex Borthwick said: "Our members have enjoyed living in Hartlepool for decades and so any opportunity to help our local community is a much welcomed one.
“Cleaning the streets of Hartlepool also presents us with an opportunity to become better Muslims as cleanliness is an integral part of our faith.
"Giving up a couple of hours can make a huge difference.”
Mosque Imam Tahir Selby said it was in line with the teaching of the Ahmadiyya community founder to serve humanity.
This winter the group has also collected money for charities, visited nursing homes, and donated food to the homeless and vulnerable.