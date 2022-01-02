Hartlepool Muslim community group members who clean up streets as the New Year dawn broke

A Muslim community association started the New Year by cleaning up the streets of Hartlepool after the festivities.

By Mark Payne
Sunday, 2nd January 2022, 12:38 pm
Members from the Ahmadiyya Muslim community at Nasir Mosque held their annual New Year litter pick.

Members from the Ahmadiyya Muslim community were up early on New Year’s Day for a prayer at Nasir Mosque in Brougham Terrace

before holding their regular Big Street Clean.

They went out with litter pickers and filled several bags with rubbish.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The group were out and about before the sun came up on New Year's Day.

Youth leader Alex Borthwick said: "Our members have enjoyed living in Hartlepool for decades and so any opportunity to help our local community is a much welcomed one.

“Cleaning the streets of Hartlepool also presents us with an opportunity to become better Muslims as cleanliness is an integral part of our faith.

"Giving up a couple of hours can make a huge difference.”

Mosque Imam Tahir Selby said it was in line with the teaching of the Ahmadiyya community founder to serve humanity.

Youngsters did their bit to clean up the area.

This winter the group has also collected money for charities, visited nursing homes, and donated food to the homeless and vulnerable.

Read More

Read More
Rory has joined the clean-up trend and look at the difference he is making in Ha...

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest on Pools and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

The Hartlepool Mail has been in town since 1877, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe.

Hartlepool