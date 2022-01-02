Hartlepool Muslim community group members who clean up streets as the New Year dawn broke

Members from the Ahmadiyya Muslim community at Nasir Mosque held their annual New Year litter pick.

Members from the Ahmadiyya Muslim community were up early on New Year’s Day for a prayer at Nasir Mosque in Brougham Terrace

before holding their regular Big Street Clean.

They went out with litter pickers and filled several bags with rubbish.

The group were out and about before the sun came up on New Year's Day.

Youth leader Alex Borthwick said: "Our members have enjoyed living in Hartlepool for decades and so any opportunity to help our local community is a much welcomed one.

“Cleaning the streets of Hartlepool also presents us with an opportunity to become better Muslims as cleanliness is an integral part of our faith.

"Giving up a couple of hours can make a huge difference.”

Mosque Imam Tahir Selby said it was in line with the teaching of the Ahmadiyya community founder to serve humanity.

Youngsters did their bit to clean up the area.

This winter the group has also collected money for charities, visited nursing homes, and donated food to the homeless and vulnerable.

