Hartlepool nature reserve plans a 'wild' summer during school holidays

RSPB Saltholme.

RSPB Saltholme, on the edge of Hartlepool, is organising a range of events over the holidays as part of a Big Wild Summer programme between July 23 and September 4.

Youngsters are being challenged to become nature detectives and learn all about the different habitats and wildlife at the reserve, what materials they use to build their homes, what time of day they are most active and how they find things they like to eat.

Claire Freeburn, visitor experience manager at RSPB Saltholme, said: “We can’t wait to welcome visitors to the reserve to discover the wonders of nature at this time of year.

“Summer is a fantastic time to explore the great outdoors and we’ve got some amazing wildlife right here on our doorstep. Migratory birds such as common terns and lapwings wheel overhead and the pools are home to dragonflies."

A self-led detective trail is aimed at children aged from three to 11 3-11 years old.

There’s no need to book and activity packs are available from the visitor centre for £3.50.

Other activities taking place at RSPB Saltholme include pond dipping, meadow sweeping, or a Big Wild Sleepout on July 16.

Claire added: “Our Big Wild Summer activities provide a fantastic opportunity for families to come together and explore the outdoors. They’re a really easy way to connect with nature, have lots of fun and make memories that will last forever."