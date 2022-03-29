Hartlepool nature reserve's cracking Easter programme revealed

RSPB Saltholme, in Seaton Carew Road, on the edge of Hartlepool, is staging a series of Easter holiday egg-themed adventures, wildlife activities and nature spectacles.

Between Saturday, April 9, and Sunday, April 24, staff at the nature reserve will be hiding eggs around the site, challenging visitors to find them all before working out which animal each belongs to.

The Saltholme Easter trail is aimed at children aged from three to 11.

Explore at RSPB Saltholme

It is also staging Easter Egg hunts on April 15, 16 and 17 – twice a day at 11am and 2pm – based on story telling sessions.

Spring is also a great time of year to see some amazing wildlife and nature spectacles at RSPB Saltholme.

The avocets have started to return alongside the common terns and black headed gulls. Nesting birds are also in fine voice, providing a stunning soundtrack when eggs-ploring the reserve.

Claire Freeburn, visitor experience manager, said: “No matter what the weather does this Easter, there’s plenty going on to keep the whole family entertained. “Whether you’re a regular visitor or are perhaps coming to see us for the very first time, the site team will be on hand to help you discover what makes this reserve such a wonderful home for nature.

“Our egg-themed activity trail is a fun way for families to enjoy spending time together outdoors, it’s a really easy way to get children excited about the natural world and help them learn all about the wildlife on their doorstep.”