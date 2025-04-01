Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool is to benefit from an almost £6 million investment in flood defences to help ensure homes and businesses are better protected.

The funding has been welcomed by Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash, who has written to ministers, spoke in the House of Commons about the issue and met with government officials as part of his campaign to improve local defences.

The Environment Agency has now confirmed flood defences in Greatham will be renewed with £4.5million being allocated for the flood alleviation scheme along with a further £729,000 for the Greatham Marsh restoration.

In addition, the agency has identified further areas at risk, leading to additional investment in Hartlepool.

Jonathan Brash at a meeting with Steve Reed.

Easington Road storage and screen works has been allocated £200,000 with £170,000 going towards the West Park flood alleviation scheme and £100,000 for similar works in Colwyn Road.

Labour MP Mr Brash noted the funding will help to reinforce existing defences, improve drainage systems and enhance flood resilience.

He said: “Flooding devastates homes, businesses and lives and I am pleased that the Government has acted following my calls for investment in better flood defences.

“This £6 million boost will provide security to residents in Greatham and other areas across Hartlepool, ensuring they are no longer left vulnerable to rising water levels.”

“For 14 years, places like Hartlepool have been overlooked when it comes to critical infrastructure investment. This funding is a sign that things are changing under Labour.”

He added the Government is “serious about levelling the playing field for towns like ours and ensuring we get our fair share of funding”.

The Environment Agency is expected to undertake a public consultation process before any work begins.