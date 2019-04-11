Listing cargo ship sails away from Hartlepool dock

The cargo ship which was listing in a Hartlepool dock has sailed away.

The Tango Sol had been tipping on its side since it arrived at the end of March in Victoria Quay.

The Tango Sol listing in dock. Image: Stan Laundon.

An investigation was carried out into the reason the ship was leaning, but repairs were carried out and it was allowed to go on its way last night.

A spokeswoman for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency, said: "All deficiencies have been rectified to the satisfaction of the MCA and the ship has been released from detention."

The Tango Sol was first seen tipping to the side on Friday, March 29, after it arrived at the Victoria Quay on Wednesday, March 27.

And, it was placed in detention by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA).

Tipping over, the Tango Sol. Image: Stan Laundon.

Last week PD Ports, which runs the Victoria Quay, said the vessel's insurers were working with the authorities to identify what was causing the issue so it could be put right and added the ship was stable at that time.

The boat, which weighs 4,368 tonnes and is 111.75m in length, flies under the flag of the Cook Islands.