Little terns fly 3,000 miles from Africa to Hartlepool beach as Durham Wildlife Trust volunteers keep watch
The legally-protected little terns are once again taking up residence on a small stretch of Seaton Carew Beach.
Little terns are the smallest of the five species of terns that breed in the UK and lay their eggs in shallow scrapes in the sand.
These nests are difficult to spot, putting them at risk of disturbance and damage.
Since their arrival in 2019, members of the Hartlepool community and volunteers from the Durham Wildlife Trust (DWT) have put up fences around their nesting areas to protect them from disturbance.
Derek Wood, a warden for the Seaton Carew project, said: “Don’t miss your opportunity – we’d love to have you join us or simply pop along for a chat.
"But be prepared to be converted because these little birds will get under your skin.”
