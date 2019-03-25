McDonald's staff from Hartlepool help give town an early morning spring clean as part of national campaign

Volunteers from three McDonald's outlets in Hartlepool have joined in a national campaign aimed at given communities a spring clean.

A group of 15 volunteers from the McDonald’s restaurants in Hartlepool's Burn Road, Middleton Shopping Centre and Marina Way were up at the crack of dawn to work with Hartlepool Borough Council to litter pick in their local area as part of the national Great British Spring Clean campaign.

Staff and volunteers (left to right) Millie Stevenson, Beverly Brown, Emma white (manor community college) Tracey Faulkner and Danielle Williams from the Burn Road McDonalds litter picking in the Burbank area as they take part in the Hartlepool McDonalds litter pic event.

Run by Keep Britain Tidy, McDonald’s has supported the campaign since it launched in 2016 and it is just one of many events McDonald’s restaurants are carrying out across the country.

The group embarked on the challenge to give the local areas surrounding the restaurants and Burbank Community Centre in Hartlepool a spring refresh, with the team clearing a 16 bags of litter from the area.

Hartlepool Borough Council also helped with the disposal of the litter collected.

The council is supporting Keep Britain Tidy's Great British Spring Clean 2019 as part of its Love Hartlepool campaign and is inviting members of the public to join in and celebrate making our environment cleaner, safer and more attractive.

McDonald’s franchisee Jasper Maudsley, who owns and operates the restaurants involved, said: “McDonald’s has been collecting litter in our communities for more than 35 years, and I’m proud of our litter fighting heritage.

"Its more important than ever we continue in the fight against litter and I would like to thank my employees for giving up their time for this clean up event.

"I would also like to thank the Hartlepool Borough Council for helping us to make a real difference. The team’s efforts were greatly appreciated, and we look forward to the next litter pick.”

As well as the Great British Spring Clean, McDonald’s will be carrying out community litter picks events throughout the summer months as part of its new Keep Up the Clean Up initiative.

On top of this, every McDonald’s restaurant carries out daily litter patrols all year round to collect all litter that has been discarded, regardless of its origin.

Bosses say crew members across the UK cover a total of 3,000 miles each week on litter patrols, which equates to 150,000 miles a year and the distance of five marathons each year per restaurant.

Running as part of the town-wide Love Hartlepool’ campaign, the council is calling for anyone from lone litter heroes to community groups and waste-savvy workforces to get involved and help to keep Hartlepool tidy by organising their own litter pick or joining one nearby.

An interactive map showing the date, times and locations of litter picks happening across the borough can be viewed at www.hartlepool.gov.uk/gbspringclean19.

If you are a member of the community who would like to add an event to the map and request resources from the council, email lovehartlepool@hartlepool.gov.uk with the following details:

* Group name (if applicable);

* Date of your litter pick (groups will be supported with equipment wherever possible);

* The location of your event;

* How many volunteers are expected (estimate).

Items and quantities requested:

* Adult litter pickers (max. five per group);

* Refuse bags (max. 30 per group);

* Dog waste bags (max. 20 per group).