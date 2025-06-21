Met Office issue yellow weather warning for thunderstorms in Hartlepool
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms in Hartlepool this weekend as temperatures soar.
A yellow weather warning has been issued for the town from 5pm on Saturday, June 21, until 3am on Sunday, June 22.
This comes as temperatures are expected to rise to 29 degrees Celsius during the day.
According to the Met Office, thunderstorms could produce a combination of frequent lightning, large hail, strong winds and heavy rain.
Temperatures on Sunday, June 22, are expected to be a lot cooler however, with highs of 21 degrees Celsius and lows of 10 degrees Celsius overnight.