Members of the Hartlepool Poverty Truth Commission's Community Spaces project at the launch of Say It With Flowers at the Brus Tunnel. Picture by FRANK REID

A new community project to improve neglected spaces across Hartlepool is starting its work with a historic town landmark.

The Say It With Flowers campaign aims to make a number of neglected spaces in town brighter, safer and more welcoming.

Spearheaded by Hartlepool’s Poverty Truth Commission and its Community Spaces project, members first plan to spruce up the Brus Tunnel at West View.

The campaign kicked off on Tuesday morning when project members and volunteers decorated the area with flowers and invited members of the community to get involved.

Dylan Eastwood from the Hartlepool PovertyTruth Commission's Community Spaces project Hartlepool, at the Brus Tunnel. Picture by FRANK REID

Dylan Eastwood, of charity Thrive Teesside, which leads the poverty commission, said: “The Brus Tunnel was identified by the Community Spaces sub group that we want to improve together as a group.

"We want to start a conversation with the community to say what they would like whether it’s a mural, better lighting, community notice board or lighting.”

He added: “It has a lot of potential and a lot of history. It is well used by the community, but in it’s current state isn’t very welcoming.”

The tunnel links West View with the beach at Steetley and new housing.

A model flower with a QR code on as part of the Say It With Flowers project to improve neglected Hartlepool spaces.

But in the past it has suffered from litter, including broken glass, dog mess and off-road bikers.

As part of Say It With Flowers, special QR codes on decorative plastic flowers have been put at the Brus Tunnel which the public are encouraged to scan to provide ideas for how to improve the area.

The project is also being supported by volunteers from Voices of Hartlepool, a West View-based community group.

Brenda Harrison, Hartlepool Borough Council’s leader and a councillor for the area’s De Bruce ward, gave it her backing.

Attending the launch, she said: “It’s fantastic. It’s bringing the community together and getting people, particularly young people, involved so they can take pride in their area.

"There’s some really good work potentially that can be done here to connect the two sides of the tunnel in a really pleasant, picturesque way.”

Project organisers aim to expand the project to other areas of town, based on the community’s feedback.

"We want there to be a chain reaction where we have flower in all the neglected areas of Hartlepool as a symbol of change,” said Dylan.

For more information about the campaign, go to: https://thrive-teesside.org.uk/say-it-with-flowers/