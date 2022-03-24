Nine areas of Hartlepool you feel deserve a spring clean

As some of our pictures show, not every area mentioned was untidy when our photographer visited.
Nor did your responses ignore the hard work of organisations such as The Hartlepool Big Town Tidy Up voluntary group in helping to keep the town clean.
1. York Road
Glynis Gardiner wrote earlier this week: "I went down South Road and York Road today and it was like negotiating a rubbish tip."
Photo: Frank Reid
2. South Road
While South Road was mentioned by one reader, it was tidy when our photographer visited.
Photo: Frank Reid
3. Wynyard Road
Linda John said: "The rubbish I've just been out and picked up off my drive is terrible."
Photo: Frank Reid
4. West View Road
Julie Murphy identified West View.
Photo: Frank Reid