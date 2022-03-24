Some of the areas of Hartlepool where litter or debris has been spotted recently.

Nine areas of Hartlepool you feel deserve a spring clean

We received dozens of responses to our recent request on our Facebook page to identify locations across Hartlepool which deserve a spring clean.

By Newsroom
Thursday, 24th March 2022, 5:48 pm

As some of our pictures show, not every area mentioned was untidy when our photographer visited.

Nor did your responses ignore the hard work of organisations such as The Hartlepool Big Town Tidy Up voluntary group in helping to keep the town clean.

1. York Road

Glynis Gardiner wrote earlier this week: "I went down South Road and York Road today and it was like negotiating a rubbish tip."

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales

2. South Road

While South Road was mentioned by one reader, it was tidy when our photographer visited.

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales

3. Wynyard Road

Linda John said: "The rubbish I've just been out and picked up off my drive is terrible."

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales

4. West View Road

Julie Murphy identified West View.

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
HartlepoolFacebook
Next Page
Page 1 of 3