Nine new hi-tech bins set to keep town tidy and boost #LoveHartlepool campaign

A council drive to keep Hartlepool clean and tidy has received a boost with the installation of nine new hi-tech “Bigbelly” bins.

Working in partnership with Hartlepool Borough Council, housing provider Thirteen has provided funding for six bins at Owton Manor in the Manor House Ward and another three in the King Oswy area which is part of the De Bruce Ward.

A leading councillor said the new bins show the council is always looking for 'innovative ways of delivering services more effectively to help keep the town as clean and tidy as possible and it reflects the council’s recently-launched Love Hartlepool campaign'.

They complement 15 other bins that have been in operation for some time at Seaton Carew.

The bins incorporate a solar-powered 12-volt battery which powers a compacting system that allows them to take up to eight times more waste than standard bins.

They also have a hi-tech system that alerts council staff by text and email when they need emptying.

Councillor Stephen Akers-Belcher, chair of the council’s Neighbourhood Services Committee and a Manor House Ward councillor, said: “This shows how we are constantly striving for new and innovative ways of delivering services more effectively to help keep the town as clean and tidy as possible and it reflects the council’s recently-launched Love Hartlepool campaign.

“I am grateful to Thirteen for providing the funding for these new bins and I would like to thank them for their support.”

Fellow Manor House Ward councillor and Hartlepool Mayor, Coun Allan Barclay said: “This is just the latest example of Thirteen’s support for our efforts to make Hartlepool a better place.

"We have just finished a bulky waste collection initiative in our ward which they supported and they also helped us recently with a crocus planting project to brighten up the area.”

Councillor Marjorie James, also a Manor House Ward councillor, added: “These new bins are great news for both the Manor House and De Bruce Wards, and they will really help the Council to tackle the scourge of litter which can be a real blight on neighbourhoods.”

Natalie Usai, Neighbourhoods Service Manager for Thirteen, said: “We’re very happy to fund this project as the bins will help to keep the town tidier and make it a more attractive place to live.

"Part of Thirteen’s focus is to invest in communities and improve the local environment so we were pleased to work with the council to help with the installation of the bins.”