Jonathan Brash, Labour’s Hartlepool parliamentary candidate, has signed a letter to Environment Secretary Therese Coffey asking for a “clear and decisive plan” after an official investigation into thousands of dead and dying crustaceans proved inconclusive.

Last month a panel of independent experts convened by the Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) chief scientific officer Gideon Henderson concluded a new pathogen – an organism spreading bacteria or virus – was the most likely cause.

Shadow environment secretary Jim McMahon has now written to Ms Coffey criticising her department’s earlier theory that algal bloom caused the deaths.

Dead crabs washed up along the North-East coast in 2021.

The letter, also signed by Stockton and Middlesbrough Labour MPs Alex Cunningham and Andy McDonald, lists 12 questions seeking answers over a “comprehensive plan” on the next steps.

It states: “Given the inconclusive outcome of the inquiry, the people of the North East need the Government to outline exactly what work will now be undertaken to determine the cause of the disaster.”

The letter states mass crustacean die offs are now a “regular occurrence” and that fishers have reported a 95% drop in catches.

Hartlepool councillor Rachel Creevy is part of the working group.

Ms Coffey has reportedly said the Government will not undertake any further analysis as it is “highly unlikely” a cause will be found.

A Defra spokesperson said: “Whilst no further analysis is planned, the extensive analytical work that has already been undertaken means we can further improve our response to any future incident, and the Environment Agency and Government scientists at Cefas stand ready to respond.”

Meanwhile, councillors from four local councils, including Hartlepool, have held the first full meeting of the Dead Crustaceans Collaborative Working Group, set up to help get to the bottom of the issue.

The group heard directly from fishermen including Hartlepool’s Stan Rennie and Paul Widdowfield.

Hartlepool councillor Rachel Creevy said afterwards: “The Conservatives have admitted they don’t know what has caused these deaths, they’re not interested in finding out and they’re abandoning our fishing industry.