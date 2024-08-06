£1m project to boost Hartlepool sewage works and reduce chance of spills
A new storm tank is being installed to help protect water quality by reducing the chance of sewage spills.
The tank will hold storm water and wastewater from homes during heavy rainfall, so that it can be treated when flows reduce.
It will add more than 54 cubic metres of storage capacity at the site south west of the village.
The work, being carried out by Northumbrian Water’s partner Esh-Stantec, is due to last until the end of next March.
Plans are also being developed to further enhance the site through the creation of a wetlands facility.
Project manager Jonathan Shaw said: “This work will help to protect the environment, including Greatham Beck and watercourses downstream, by reducing the potential for spills from the site.”
He added they will working to reduce disruption from the work.
People can follow progress at www.nwlcommunityportal.co.uk.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.