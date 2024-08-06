£1m project to boost Hartlepool sewage works and reduce chance of spills

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 6th Aug 2024, 14:01 BST

Northumbrian Water is investing £1.1m in a sewage treatment works in Greatham.

A new storm tank is being installed to help protect water quality by reducing the chance of sewage spills.

The tank will hold storm water and wastewater from homes during heavy rainfall, so that it can be treated when flows reduce.

It will add more than 54 cubic metres of storage capacity at the site south west of the village.

Greatham Beck as it flows close to the rear of Stichell House. Picture by FRANK REIDGreatham Beck as it flows close to the rear of Stichell House. Picture by FRANK REID
The work, being carried out by Northumbrian Water’s partner Esh-Stantec, is due to last until the end of next March.

Plans are also being developed to further enhance the site through the creation of a wetlands facility.

Project manager Jonathan Shaw said: “This work will help to protect the environment, including Greatham Beck and watercourses downstream, by reducing the potential for spills from the site.”

He added they will working to reduce disruption from the work.

People can follow progress at www.nwlcommunityportal.co.uk.

