Removal of dead whale in Hartlepool described as ‘complex operation’
The whale was first spotted on the Headland, in Hartlepool, on Sunday, September 22, and experts believe it to be a Minke, the smallest of all baleen whales.
Hartlepool Borough Council has been working with a number of organisations to find a safe way to remove the whale from the beach.
A spokesperson for the council said: “The council has been working with a number of partner organisations over the last few days to secure the safe removal of the dead whale from a beach on the Headland.
"Due to the sheer size of the whale and its location, this will be a complex operation that requires a specialist company.
"This is likely to take a number of days and in the meantime we would ask that people stay away from the whale’s body.”
