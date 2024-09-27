Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The removal of a dead whale found on a beach in Hartlepool earlier this week has been described as a “complex operation” that requires a “specialist company”.

The whale was first spotted on the Headland, in Hartlepool, on Sunday, September 22, and experts believe it to be a Minke, the smallest of all baleen whales.

Hartlepool Borough Council has been working with a number of organisations to find a safe way to remove the whale from the beach.

A spokesperson for the council said: “The council has been working with a number of partner organisations over the last few days to secure the safe removal of the dead whale from a beach on the Headland.

"Due to the sheer size of the whale and its location, this will be a complex operation that requires a specialist company.

"This is likely to take a number of days and in the meantime we would ask that people stay away from the whale’s body.”