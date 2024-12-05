A yellow weather warning for wind has been issued by the Met Office as Storm Darragh heads towards the region.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind in Hartlepool this weekend from 3pm on Friday, December 6, until 6am on Sunday, December 8.

Storm Darragh is expected to cross Ireland late on Friday night, sweeping across the North East of England on Saturday and Sunday.

Strong winds are expected with wind gusts on the coast reaching up to 70 mph.

On Friday, wind gusts in Hartlepool are expected to increase gradually before peaking at around 50 miles per hour by 10pm.

Saturday is forecast to be a particularly blustery day, with wind gusts reaching 70 mph, reaching their highest speeds between 3pm and 6pm.

For much of Sunday, wind gusts are at around 50 mph, dropping to 25 mph at 6am on Monday, December 9.

The wind may cause disruption to travel, with difficult driving conditions likely.