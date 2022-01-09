Struggling with Christmas and New Year rubbish? See when Hartlepool's tip is open

Residents still left with mountains of rubbish after the Christmas and New Year festivities can dispose of it with a trip to Hartlepool’s tip.

By Mark Payne
Sunday, 9th January 2022, 3:20 pm

The Household Waste Recycling Site in Burn Road is currently open from Wednesday to Sunday and there are numerous slots available to book now.

During the winter (November 1 – March 31) its hours are 9am to 4pm.

Residents wanting to use the site must book an appointment in advance either online or by calling (01429) 523333.

Hartlepool Borough Council’s Household Waste Recycling Centre in Burn Road.

Most household waste is free to get rid of but charges apply to soil, hardcore, rubble, ceramics, glass, plasterboard, tyres and asbestos.

Payment must be made when booking.

Hartlepool Borough Council advises the site is available to Hartlepool residents only.

On site staff are unable to help with unloading.

Vsitors will need to provide details of their vehicle and proof of residency or provide council tax account details and agree to a system check.

Click here to book and for more information.

