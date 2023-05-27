News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Celine Dion cancels UK ‘Courage’ world tour
British Soap Awards to ‘go ahead’ despite Phillip Schofield confession
Phillip Schofield & agents full statement after ITV host admits affair
Phillip Schofield admits affair with ‘much younger man’
Parents jailed for murdering 10-month old baby on Christmas Day
Material found in Madeleine McCann reservoir search sent to Germany

Teesside nature reserve RSPB Saltholme near Hartlepool celebrates opening of new dragonfly attraction

A nature reserve on Hartlepool’s doorstep has opened a new attraction to help visitors enjoy insects that have been around since before the dinosaurs.
By Pamela Bilalova
Published 27th May 2023, 09:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 27th May 2023, 09:52 BST

RSPB Saltholme has opened a new dragonfly boardwalk to help the public get up close and personal to the bright and busy insects.

The new attraction will enable visitors to get much closer to view the reserve’s 14 freshwater pools that are used as breeding and hunting grounds for a variety of dragonfly species.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Director of RSPB England, Michael Copleston, who officially opened the boardwalk, said: “Some of wildlife’s most special moments can be seen at RSPB nature reserves and we want people to fall in love with the nature on their doorstep.

A new dragonfly boardwalk has opened at RSPB Saltholme. Photo: Claire FreeburnA new dragonfly boardwalk has opened at RSPB Saltholme. Photo: Claire Freeburn
A new dragonfly boardwalk has opened at RSPB Saltholme. Photo: Claire Freeburn
Most Popular

“Dragonflies are incredible insects and we’re excited to engage people with their story and tell them more about why these hunters are so important for humans”.

Ongoing work by expert conservationists at RSPB Saltholme to restore wetlands and other habitats and improve water quality has helped the dragonflies to prosper at the nature reserve.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Since the creation of the freshwater pools in 2019, a record 10 different species have been recorded.

In the summer of 2022, a Southern Migrant Hawker dragonfly was recorded for the first time at the award-winning nature reserve.

Ten different dragonfly species have been recorded at RSPB Saltholme. Pictured: Emperor dragonfly./Photo: Richard ChandlerTen different dragonfly species have been recorded at RSPB Saltholme. Pictured: Emperor dragonfly./Photo: Richard Chandler
Ten different dragonfly species have been recorded at RSPB Saltholme. Pictured: Emperor dragonfly./Photo: Richard Chandler

The male has striking brown and blue colours and the female brown and yellow. This was the first record of this species in Cleveland.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The dragonfly species is around 300 million years old and pre-dates even the dinosaurs on planet Earth.

Ed Pritchard, warden at RSPB Saltholme, said: “Not only are the dragonflies striking to see as they perform their aerial displays, they also make our outdoor experiences more enjoyable by reducing those pesky mosquitoes and gnats.

“I really hope this new boardwalk will encourage people to learn more about the importance of dragonflies and give them the chance to see these amazing creatures in action.”

A range of dragonfly-themed activities will also be available at the reserve, including a new trail of wooden dragonfly sculptures, pond dipping and dragonfly brass rubbing along the trail.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

More information on visiting RSPB Saltholme can be found online at https://www.rspb.org.uk/reserves-and-events/reserves-a-z/saltholme/

Read More
Hartlepool trampoline club faces closure after 30 years in business
Related topics:RSPB SaltholmeHartlepoolTeesside