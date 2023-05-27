RSPB Saltholme has opened a new dragonfly boardwalk to help the public get up close and personal to the bright and busy insects.

The new attraction will enable visitors to get much closer to view the reserve’s 14 freshwater pools that are used as breeding and hunting grounds for a variety of dragonfly species.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Director of RSPB England, Michael Copleston, who officially opened the boardwalk, said: “Some of wildlife’s most special moments can be seen at RSPB nature reserves and we want people to fall in love with the nature on their doorstep.

A new dragonfly boardwalk has opened at RSPB Saltholme. Photo: Claire Freeburn

“Dragonflies are incredible insects and we’re excited to engage people with their story and tell them more about why these hunters are so important for humans”.

Ongoing work by expert conservationists at RSPB Saltholme to restore wetlands and other habitats and improve water quality has helped the dragonflies to prosper at the nature reserve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since the creation of the freshwater pools in 2019, a record 10 different species have been recorded.

In the summer of 2022, a Southern Migrant Hawker dragonfly was recorded for the first time at the award-winning nature reserve.

Ten different dragonfly species have been recorded at RSPB Saltholme. Pictured: Emperor dragonfly./Photo: Richard Chandler

The male has striking brown and blue colours and the female brown and yellow. This was the first record of this species in Cleveland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The dragonfly species is around 300 million years old and pre-dates even the dinosaurs on planet Earth.

Ed Pritchard, warden at RSPB Saltholme, said: “Not only are the dragonflies striking to see as they perform their aerial displays, they also make our outdoor experiences more enjoyable by reducing those pesky mosquitoes and gnats.

“I really hope this new boardwalk will encourage people to learn more about the importance of dragonflies and give them the chance to see these amazing creatures in action.”

A range of dragonfly-themed activities will also be available at the reserve, including a new trail of wooden dragonfly sculptures, pond dipping and dragonfly brass rubbing along the trail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad