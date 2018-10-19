Thousands of bulbs planted to create spring spectacle on Hartlepool estate

A Hartlepool estate is due to look more colourful and welcoming in the spring thanks to the efforts of a team of volunteers.

Members of the Fens Residents’ Association and Friends of Hartlepool’s Wild Green Spaces team worked together to plant thousands of crocus bulbs.

Around 7,000 were put into the ground along Cromer Walk in just one day, and over 5,000 will be planted at Spalding Green later this month.

The residents association was successful in applying for £510 to buy the bulbs to the Red Gap wind farm community fund.

The £56,000 fund supports community and environmental projects across Hartlepool located close to the wind farm development west of the A19.

The residents association stated: “Many residents have told us how much they appreciate the wonderful displays of snowdrops that funding has allowed us to establish at the Greatham Beck Local Nature Reserve.

“With this in mind earlier this year we applied to the Red Gap Wind Farm Community Fund for £510 to purchase thousands of crocus bulbs to plant around the Fens in places where lots of people can see them as they pass by.”

Volunteers from the Friends of Hartlepool Wild Green Spaces team work closely with the Fens Residents Association and spend at least one day a month on the estate removing litter and helping to maintain the beck.

Anne Brown, from the team, said: “We work in all of the parks in the town and apply for grants.

“We have just finished planting in Seaton Park’ sensory garden from grant money obtained and are putting in a hard path between Masefield Road and Summerhill.

“We go wherever we are needed.”

Last year, they secured funds for new Peter Pan wood carvings in Burn Valley park.

The team consists of around 15 volunteers who work under the supervision of Hartlepool Borough Council’s Countryside Team.