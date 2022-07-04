Virus lockdowns drove down car fume levels

Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy figures show transport caused 125 kilo-tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions (ktCO2e) in the area in 2020 – down from 154 the year before and the largest decrease since 2005, when records began.

That year, transport emissions hit 184 ktCO2e.

Road vehicles accounted for 99% of emissions, while diesel-powered trains produced a further one per cent.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nationally, the carbon footprint caused by transport dropped by a record 23,350 ktCO2e (18%), from 130,021 to 106,671.

Friends of the Earth said the drop in transport emissions is not surprising due to successive lockdowns during the first year of the coronavirus pandemic, but the Government should do more to encourage people to switch to electric vehicles or ditch their cars entirely as emissions rebound.

Mike Childs, head of policy, said rebounding traffic levels are now contributing to the Government's struggle in meeting its climate targets.

He said: “Ministers must do more to help people switch to electric vehicles or, better still, leave their cars at home by providing better public transport and making it safer to walk and cycle.

"This would boost our energy security, cut soaring bills and slash the dangerous emissions that are warming our planet."

A Government spokesperson said: "We have committed unprecedented funding to encourage walking and cycling, as well as to accelerate the roll-out of electric vehicles.