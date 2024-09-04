Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool’s household waste recycling centre has got off to a busy start on the first day since the appointment system was scrapped.

The council-run facility in Burn Road opened its doors at 9am on Wednesday, September 4, with users able to turn up on spec.

Previously, people had to use a booking system since the spring of 2020.

There was a steady flow of vehicles entering and leaving the tip on Wednesday morning.

Hartlepool Household Waste and Recycling Centre. Picture by FRANK REID

The council’s new Labour administration decided to drop the appointment system after taking control in May.

It followed “much dissent" from residents about the booking system.

Visitors are asked to stop at the site office so that staff can direct them to the correct disposal point and take payment for any chargeable waste.

People are asked to take photographic ID and proof of address.

Vehicles over 2 metres height are not permitted and anyone visiting the site in a van under 2m, minibus or towing a trailer will require a waste permit.