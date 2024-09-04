Watch as Hartlepool Household Waste Recycling Centre gets off to busy after appointment system dropped

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 4th Sep 2024, 12:21 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Hartlepool’s household waste recycling centre has got off to a busy start on the first day since the appointment system was scrapped.

The council-run facility in Burn Road opened its doors at 9am on Wednesday, September 4, with users able to turn up on spec.

Previously, people had to use a booking system since the spring of 2020.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There was a steady flow of vehicles entering and leaving the tip on Wednesday morning.

Hartlepool Household Waste and Recycling Centre. Picture by FRANK REIDHartlepool Household Waste and Recycling Centre. Picture by FRANK REID
Hartlepool Household Waste and Recycling Centre. Picture by FRANK REID

The council’s new Labour administration decided to drop the appointment system after taking control in May.

It followed “much dissent" from residents about the booking system.

Visitors are asked to stop at the site office so that staff can direct them to the correct disposal point and take payment for any chargeable waste.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

People are asked to take photographic ID and proof of address.

Vehicles over 2 metres height are not permitted and anyone visiting the site in a van under 2m, minibus or towing a trailer will require a waste permit.

Related topics:HartlepoolLabour

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.