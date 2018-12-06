Year-long £500,000 improvement works at Hartlepool park get underway

Work is under way on £550,000 of improvements to Hartlepool’s popular Rossmere Park.

The project, which will be in two phases and take a year to complete, has been developed by Hartlepool Borough Council following public consultation on its masterplan for the park in 2015.

Rossmere Park.

It’s all being funded by Mondegreen Environmental Body - a regional grant-giving organisation which distributes money from the Landfill Tax to community initiatives.

Phase One will see the toddler play area relocated near to the cafe, complete with a range of new equipment, and the creation of a separate all-new junior play area featuring facilities including a Sutu interactive ball wall.

An on-site car park will be built on the site of the old toddler play area off Braemar Road, a new covered area for events will be created in the centre of the park and there will be general enhancement work around the park.

Phase Two will focus on the pond and will include planting around the pond’s concrete edging to improve its visual appearance and the introduction of several miniature floating islands which will act as natural filtration systems to improve the oxygen levels for the fish.

Councillor Ann Marshall, vice-chair of the council’s Neighbourhood Services Committee, said: “These exciting improvements will create new and better facilities for children and adults alike.

"I look forward very much to seeing the park welcome many more visitors when the work has been completed.”

Councillor Jim Lindridge, vice-chair of the council’s Regeneration Services Committee, said: "I’m delighted that, thanks to this external funding, Rossmere Park is getting a new lease of life.

"As a young boy growing up in the Rossmere area in the early 1950s, I remember using and enjoying the park facilities, and I’m pleased that this redevelopment will ensure that the park continues to be a much-loved feature for many years to come.”