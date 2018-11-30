Escaped horses, sheep, goats and pigs go for wander along major Hartlepool road

Stunned residents were woken up by escaped farm animals in the early hours of the morning.

Horses, sheep, goats and pigs were all spotted wandering along Catcote Road, Hartlepool, after breaking out of the nearby Owton Fens Community Association farm.

Police were soon alerted to help round them near the Catcote Road shops and return them to their home at around 4am on Wednesday.

The Cleveland and Durham Road Policing Unit (RPU) later posted on its Facebook page: "Ever wondered what happens on your estate when you are asleep? All the local animals come out to play!

"D relief were kept busy on Catcote Road, Hartlepool. last night with an unusual road blockage. Horses, sheep, goats and a few pigs taking a wander.

"Looked like a scene out of the Nativity. Well it is nearly Christmas."

Ofca posted on its own Facebook page: "Thank you to everyone who helped get the horses and sheep home last night."