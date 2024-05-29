Exclusive Event Launches Luxury Show Home in Sought-After Wynyard

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Friday 17th May, esteemed property developer and Life President of Newcastle Football Club, Sir John Hall, officially opened Stoney Wood, the first development by Cameron Hall Homes in the grounds of the sought-after Wynyard Estate.

Joined by representatives from Cameron Hall Homes, friends and family, Sir John cut the ribbon to the two new show homes, officially launching this highly-anticipated new luxury community.

Bringing a distinctive collection of 76 three to five bedroom houses and bungalows to Wynyard Village, Stoney Wood represents the pinnacle of luxury living, with over 20 different house types to choose from, ranging from traditional barn styles to modern elevations. Both designed by Abode Interiors, the four and five bedroom show homes – The Farne and The Yeavering Plus – provide the first opportunity to view a product by Cameron Hall Homes, showcasing the developer’s meticulously curated specification and attention to detail that will be found in every home at Stoney Wood.

During the event, Sir John commented: “I’m thrilled to be officially opening the first show homes at Stoney Wood. Having launched Cameron Hall Developments in the 1970s, I feel proud that we have now expanded into developing new homes and I’m pleased to have seen the first site for Cameron Hall Homes come into fruition since the initial planning stages. Stoney Wood truly epitomises luxury living in an outstanding location, and I can’t wait to see the development once it is complete.”

Sir John Hall officially opening the first show home at Stoney Wood with the Cameron Hall Homes team

Kirk Thompson, Managing Director of Cameron Hall Homes, comments: “We’re delighted to have welcomed VIPs and Cameron Hall Homes friends and family to Stoney Wood to give them a preview of everything this extraordinary new development will offer. With an extensive range of properties to suit a variety of buyers, Stoney Wood will provide an affluent lifestyle in the finest location, and we look forward to welcoming customers to our two show homes over the coming months.”

One of the beautiful show homes on offer, The Yeavering Plus is a four-bedroom detached home with an orangery, double-detached garage and a driveway. A large family/dining/kitchen area spans the rear of the ground floor, featuring bi-fold doors opening onto the patio and turfed private garden, whilst a stunning orangery with glass lantern roof seamlessly transitions into the garden, offering a perfect space for garden parties and celebrations. A homely living room, snug and utility room complete the ground floor, whilst upstairs four sizable double bedrooms offer adaptable space to escape to at the end of a busy day.

The Farne is the second show home now available to view; a five bedroom detached home which includes a large integral garage and a driveway. Offering a bright, airy space with floor to ceiling windows throughout the property, the ground floor combines a 480sqft open-plan family/living/dining area with adjoining utility room and dual aspect windows, and a spacious separate living room with inglenook fireplace. Upstairs, the master bedroom enjoys a his and hers dressing area and en suite with double shower. Four additional spacious bedrooms and a family bathroom complete the home.

Priding itself on energy efficiency, all homes at Stoney Wood have a predicted EPC A rating, with air source heat pumps, solar panels and enhanced thermal insulation coming as standard. The development is also one of the first sites in the North East built to comply with Part L regulations - a standard that decrees all new homes should be built with the aim of increasing conservation of fuel and power.

Residents at Stoney Wood have access to the very best of the Wynyard Estate, and the surrounding village. Nestled amongst the picturesque countryside, Wynyard has plenty to offer residents including modern eateries, cosy coffee shops and popular gastro pub The Stables, a 20 minute walk from Stoney Wood. Keen golfers can make use of the neighbouring Wynyard Golf Club, whilst the Wynyard Hall Spa is a 10 minute stroll from home, offering a wide range of luxury treatments as well as a delicious dining menu. Cameron Hall Developments also has a new commercial centre at Stoney Wood which is awaiting planning permission. This will benefit the wider community of Wynyard with a restaurant, boutique shops, a private medical practice and a village hall plus electric car charging points.

Although sat in a prime countryside position, travelling to and from Stoney Wood couldn’t be easier. For commuters, the larger towns of Middlesbrough and Stockton on Tees are accessible by road in less than 15 minutes whilst Newcastle city centre can be reached in 50 minutes. The nearest station is Billingham, where trains to London King’s Cross take under 4 hours.