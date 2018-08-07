Extra time to have your say on Hartlepool council boundary changes

A consultation for the public to give their views on what Hartlepool’s council ward map should look like has been extended.

The consultation by the Local Government Boundary Commission for England was due to close on Monday, August 6.

But after a late flurry of responses and a request from the Fens Residents Association, that has been extended by a further week.

A spokesman for the Boundary Commission said: "Given the late flurry of responses to our consultation on new ward boundaries for Hartlepool, we have decided to accept submissions made to us before midnight on Sunday, 12 August.”

Putting Hartlepool First has become the latest political group to submit itsideas for how the town’s wards should be drawn up to increase the number of councillors from 33 to 36.

It said: Q"The principal aim was to balance the wards by demography and number of electors in each area.

"It is believed that using historical knowledge, projected figures and residents views it provides for reasonable changes in the current Hartlepool ward boundaries.

"The Putting Hartlepool First proposal was shared with members and supporters with their feedback included in the final submission."

The Boundary Commission reiterated no decisions have yet been made and recommendations will be released in November when people will be able to comment again.

Submissions can be made through the website at www.lgbce.org.uk or email: reviews@lgbce.org.uk.