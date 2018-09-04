Family and former mentors say Molly has always had the X Factor

The family and former teachers of teenage singing sensation Molly Scott have spoken of their pride after her brilliant performance on The X Factor at the weekend.

Molly, 16, wowed judges including Simon Cowell and Robbie Williams with her stand-out rendition of James Brown’s It’s A Man’s World in the first episode of the new series on Saturday night to send her through to the next round.

Molly’s mum Louise Scott told the Mail: “We are very proud of her. It’s absolutely fantastic.

“Molly has been doing singing competitions since she was about seven or eight.

“She is absolutely buzzing about the reaction.

“She keeps looking at how many views the video of her audition is getting on YouTube. She is really excited.”

Molly Scott, 16,, wowed the judges on the first episode of the new series of The X Factor. Pic: Thames/Syco.

Molly was away with her boyfriend and his family at Flamingo Land when her audition at Wembley Arena, which was filmed just weeks ago, aired on Saturday night.

But all of her family were watching at home including dad Martin, nana Lorna Griffiths, who is Molly’s biggest fan, and brother Kane Park, 20.

Louise is a teaching assistant at St Teresa’s Primary School in Hartlepool, where Molly was a pupil.

Headteacher Mary Frain said: “When she was here as a pupil she was always singing and performing in our school performances so we knew she had a career ahead of her.

“We are just delighted for her and very proud.”

Molly has appeared regularly in the Mail over the years including making it through to the northern finals of the Open Mic UK singing competition when she was just eight.

Two years later at the age of 10 she won the Under 14s section of the national Festival 4 Stars competition while a pupil at Hartlepool’s Northern School of Music.

Her vocal teacher at the time Toni-Parker Harvey then tipped her for a big future.

Molly, From Easington, also spent 10 years with Nadine’s Academy of Dance and Performing Arts until recently.

Her former teacher Nadine Kennedy-Wood said: “Whenever a student leaves I always fully support them on their journey.

“Molly is also an amazing dancer as well as an amazing singer but this has always been her dream to be a professional singer.

“I was an emotional wreck watching her X Factor audition but so proud.”

Just over a week ago Molly got her GCSE results from English Martyrs School.