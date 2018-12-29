Family pay tribute to alleged murder victim

A family have paid tribute to a man allegedly murdered just before Christmas.

Forty-three-year-old Lee Cooper died in hospital after suffering serious injuries following a reported incident in Westbourne Street, Stockton, on December 23.

Today his family paid tribute to him in a statement issued through Cleveland Police.

It read: “We can't even put into words how we feel, we're absolutely devastated.

"Lee was deeply loved by family and all who knew him. Our lives as a family will never be the same again. We would appreciate the time to come to terms with our tragic loss.”

Police have charged two men aged 18 and 39 with murder in connection with his death.

Mr Cooper's address has still to be disclosed.

Two other men aged 20 and 29, who were arrested on suspicion of conspiring to cause grievous bodily harm with intent, have been released under investigation.