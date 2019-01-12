Family thanks Good Samaritans after three generations hurt in collision on Hartlepool road

A mum has thanked Good Samaritans who came to her aid after three generations of the same family were hit by a car on a busy Hartlepool road.

Kate Curran, 40, her two-year-old daughter Poppy, and mother Angela Atkinson, 63, were all knocked to the ground and suffered various injuries.

The crossing on Hart Lane, between Throston and Dunston Road, where the incident happened. Picture by Frank Reid.

It happened as they crossed Hart Lane at Throston in Hartlepool to go shopping at Aldi in Dunston Road at about 6pm last Friday.

A 25-year-old man has been interviewed by police over the incident, but was not arrested.

Kate suffered a black eye, soft tissue and nerve damage in both legs and to one elbow, while Mrs Atkinson was left with leg injuries including a broken knee cap.

Poppy, who was thrown onto the other side of the road in her buggy, got a gash on her head and cut on one hand.

But Kate wishes to thank a number of members of the public who came to their aid.

A man and woman, Eleanor Round and James Edward, who were driving down the road, stopped and tended to the family until the ambulance service arrived.

And a man, who Kate does not know the name of, guided traffic around the scene.

Kate, of Throston, who is a full time carer for her autistic son Niallcraig Whyte, seven, said: “We felt the impact not the pain initially. We were on the floor.

“At first I don’t think anybody realised my daughter was there because she travelled quite a distance.

“We were just screaming ‘get the baby, get the baby’.”

Mrs Round and Mr Edwards carried the buggy and Poppy to safety.

Kate added: “They did all the telephoning, looked after Poppy and made sure that we were as comfortable as we could be.

“I can’t put into words how I feel that they helped in the way that they did.

“Some good bystander got out of their car. I don’t know whether it was a toy or what but he was waving something with a light on and managed to guide the traffic.

“It’s just amazing they took the time to do that. I’m so grateful to him.”

Mrs Atkinson has been in hospital since the accident as she is unable to walk.

Kate and Poppy also went to the University Hospital of North Tees where Poppy was kept in for 24 hours for observation.

Kate said despite the initial shock and her injuries Poppy has got over it incredibly well.

But she added: “Our injuries will heal but it is going to take a long time to get over this.”

A Cleveland Police spokeswoman said a 25-year-old man had been interviewed voluntarily and inquiries are ongoing.