Fens Primary School pupils line up to help save Pools

Pupils at a Hartlepool school are backing the drive to save Pools.

Fens Primary School held a non-uniform day, with pupils urged to turn up decked out in blue and white, in support of the cash-strapped club.

Even Hangus was on-hand...

Fans have been frantically raising cash for the club since the news emerged earlier this month that it was facing administration if it could not meet its bills.

Fens assistant headteacher Craig Keen said the fundraising day had been the idea of parents, many of whom are regulars at The Vic.

“Practically all the children got involved and we made £591.37. All money raised will be passed on to the appropriate people to support our local club,” he said.

“Several parents had asked us whether we were thinking about doing anything to help save Hartlepool United and suggesting that we could do something.

“Many of our staff, children and parents are season ticket holders at the club who would be devastated in the club fell into administration.”

The Hartlepool United Supporters’ Trust has launched a fundraising drive to help protect the club against “all eventualities” after a proposed takeover by Hartlepool-born businessman Chris Musgrave fell through.

Mr Musgrave confirmed he had been in talks to buy Pools, but had not been able to identify the exact amount of cash that would be required to make available to save the club.

Mr Keen said the response from parents and children had been fantastic.

“Some of the parents were bringing notes in,” he said.

“Usually for something like this, we just say donate 50p or a pound, but people were bringing in £5 and £10 notes. They really want to do anything to support the club.”

It was important to encourage the children to take an interest in the world around them and the community in which they live, said Mr Keen.

“As a school, we like to be outward looking,” he said.

“Something like the football club is an important part of the community.”