Fire at former Hartlepool care home is ‘believed to be deliberate’

A blaze which was tackled by firefighters from across the region is believed to have been caused by arsonists.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 10:01 GMT
Updated 23rd Feb 2024, 10:18 GMT
Fire brigades arrived at the scene of the fire at a former care home on the corner of Cleveland Road and West View Road, in Hartlepool, at around 3pm on Thursday, February 22.

Five fire crews from Hartlepool, Stockton, Redcar and Billingham.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Fire Brigade said: “Roof well alight on derelict care home building.

Firefighters tackle the blaze at the former care home at the junction of Hartlepool's West View Road and Cleveland Road. Picture by FRANK REID.Firefighters tackle the blaze at the former care home at the junction of Hartlepool's West View Road and Cleveland Road. Picture by FRANK REID.
Firefighters tackle the blaze at the former care home at the junction of Hartlepool's West View Road and Cleveland Road. Picture by FRANK REID.

"Four jets used. 40% fire damage to building and 100% smoke damage.

"We left the scene at 16.56.

"The cause is believed to be deliberate.”

The North East Ambulance Service were also at the scene with their Hazardous Area Response Team on standby.

Cleveland Police also attended and have been approached for comment.