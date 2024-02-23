Fire at former Hartlepool care home is ‘believed to be deliberate’
and live on Freeview channel 276
Fire brigades arrived at the scene of the fire at a former care home on the corner of Cleveland Road and West View Road, in Hartlepool, at around 3pm on Thursday, February 22.
Five fire crews from Hartlepool, Stockton, Redcar and Billingham.
A spokesperson for Cleveland Fire Brigade said: “Roof well alight on derelict care home building.
"Four jets used. 40% fire damage to building and 100% smoke damage.
"We left the scene at 16.56.
"The cause is believed to be deliberate.”
The North East Ambulance Service were also at the scene with their Hazardous Area Response Team on standby.
Cleveland Police also attended and have been approached for comment.