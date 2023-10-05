Fire crews called after suspected deliberate blaze near Hartlepool library

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One engine from Hartlepool attended the incident in Tredegar Walk on Tuesday night (October 3).

Cleveland Fire Brigade has said that the fire is believed to be deliberate.

The fire service said: “We were called to an incident on 03/10/2023 at 19.34 on Tredegar Walk in Throston, Hartlepool.

