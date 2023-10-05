Fire crews called after suspected deliberate blaze near Hartlepool library
Firefighters were called after a skip was set alight near to Throston Library.
One engine from Hartlepool attended the incident in Tredegar Walk on Tuesday night (October 3).
Cleveland Fire Brigade has said that the fire is believed to be deliberate.
The fire service said: “We were called to an incident on 03/10/2023 at 19.34 on Tredegar Walk in Throston, Hartlepool.
"One fire engine in attendance from Hartlepool. One skip alight. One hose reel used. We left the scene at 19.45. Cause is believed to be deliberate.”