Fire crews respond to multiple incidents in busy weekend for service

It's been a busy weekend for fire crews

A spokesman for Peterlee Fire Station said a number of the blazes had been caused deliberately.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The spokesman said: “Crews have attended multiple incidents in Peterlee, Shotton Colliery and in the Horden area.

"Many of these fires have been caused deliberately and could of delayed us from attending more important incidents.