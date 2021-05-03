Fire crews respond to multiple incidents in busy weekend for service
Fire crews have responded to multiple incidents in what they described as “another busy weekend” for the service.
Monday, 3rd May 2021, 10:56 am
A spokesman for Peterlee Fire Station said a number of the blazes had been caused deliberately.
The spokesman said: “Crews have attended multiple incidents in Peterlee, Shotton Colliery and in the Horden area.
"Many of these fires have been caused deliberately and could of delayed us from attending more important incidents.
"If you have any information regarding deliberate fires in your area please call Firestoppers anonymously on 0800 169 5558."