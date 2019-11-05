Fire service called to Gemini Centre after reports of strong smell of smoke

Crews were called to the Gemini Centre on Villiers Street.

Cleveland Fire Brigade were called at 7:11am on Tuesday, November 5 to reports of a strong smell of smoke coming from the Gemini Centre near Middleton Grange Shopping Centre.

A spokesperson from the Fire Brigade said: “Two appliances from Stranton Fire Station were sent to the scene.

One crew member wearing breathing apparatus investigated but found no fire source.”