Fire service called to Gemini Centre after reports of strong smell of smoke
The fire service has dealt with reports of a strong smell of smoke in Hartlepool.
Tuesday, 5th November 2019, 10:17 am
Updated
Tuesday, 5th November 2019, 12:58 pm
Cleveland Fire Brigade were called at 7:11am on Tuesday, November 5 to reports of a strong smell of smoke coming from the Gemini Centre near Middleton Grange Shopping Centre.
A spokesperson from the Fire Brigade said: “Two appliances from Stranton Fire Station were sent to the scene.
One crew member wearing breathing apparatus investigated but found no fire source.”
The crew left the scene shortly after.