A fire at a children’s play park in Hartlepool is being treated as arson by officials.

Cleveland Fire Brigade were called to a swing which was well alight, on Burbank Street, at around 8.45pm on Tuesday, June 4.

One fire engine from Hartlepool Community Fire Station nearby attended and put the fire out.

The play equipment suffered 80% damage.

