FIRE UPDATE: Firefighters extinguish house blaze in Hartlepool’s Melrose Street

Cleveland Fire Brigade were called to a house fire in Melrose Street at 6.05pm on Sunday (June 12).

Two appliances from Hartlepool attended at the incident, which destroyed the rear door of the property and damaged the kitchen area of the home.

Cleveland Fire Brigade have said no injuries have been reported.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fire crews were called to a house fire in Hartlepool on Sunday evening.

The fire service said: “House fire. Rear door destroyed by fire. Slight fire damage to external and internal kitchen area. Smoke damage to 50% downstairs and 10% upstairs. 1 hose reel jet, Positive pressure ventilation, breathing apparatus in use.”

People were asked to avoid the area while the incident was ongoing.