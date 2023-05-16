News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Family favourite holiday parks up for sale
Tributes pour in for pregnant mum of two Frankie Jules-Hough
Vodafone to cut 11,000 jobs
UK unemployment rate increase - ONS
Royal Mail to be investigated over failed delivery targets
Pregnant mum of two dies following motorway collision

Firefighters called after blaze in play park behind Hartlepool school

An investigation is underway after a bike and a bin were set alight in a play park.

By Pamela Bilalova
Published 16th May 2023, 13:19 BST- 1 min read

Cleveland Fire Brigade was called to Brougham Terrace at around 7.15pm on Monday, May 15, following reports of a fire in the play park behind Brougham Primary School.

A mountain bike and a bin were “well alight”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

One fire engine from Hartlepool attended the incident and left the scene at 7.23pm.

Firefighters were called to an incident in Brougham Terrace.Firefighters were called to an incident in Brougham Terrace.
Firefighters were called to an incident in Brougham Terrace.
Most Popular

Cleveland Fire Brigade said: “We were called at 19.14 on 15/05/2023 to an incident behind Brougham School in the play park, Brougham Terrace, Hartlepool. One fire engine in attendance from Hartlepool. Mountain bike and wheelie bin well alight.

"Crews extinguished the fire and had left by 19.23. Investigations will begin as per our usual procedure.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Read More: Drivers faced delays after tanker hit central reservation on A19 near...
The fire happened in a play area behind Brougham Primary School./Photo: Frank ReidThe fire happened in a play area behind Brougham Primary School./Photo: Frank Reid
The fire happened in a play area behind Brougham Primary School./Photo: Frank Reid
Related topics:Hartlepool