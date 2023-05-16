Cleveland Fire Brigade was called to Brougham Terrace at around 7.15pm on Monday, May 15, following reports of a fire in the play park behind Brougham Primary School.

A mountain bike and a bin were “well alight”.

One fire engine from Hartlepool attended the incident and left the scene at 7.23pm.

Firefighters were called to an incident in Brougham Terrace.

Cleveland Fire Brigade said: “We were called at 19.14 on 15/05/2023 to an incident behind Brougham School in the play park, Brougham Terrace, Hartlepool. One fire engine in attendance from Hartlepool. Mountain bike and wheelie bin well alight.

"Crews extinguished the fire and had left by 19.23. Investigations will begin as per our usual procedure.”

