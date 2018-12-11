Firefighters called as blaze damages Hartlepool nursery

A nursery in Greatham suffered a fire last night.

The fire brigade was called to Grove House Plants in the village just before 10pm on Monday.

Five pumping appliances were involved in fighting the fire as well as water jets and high pressure fans to get rid of smoke.

A spokesman for Cleveland Fire Brigade said: "There was fire damage to several large greenhouses and sheds."

A neighbouring property also suffered slight fire damage.

The fire was out by 12.16am this morning.

A crowdfunding page has already been started to help the owners recover from the fire.

The page titled Grove House Plants on GoFundMe has been created by Peter Bulmer and has already raised over £300.

On the page, Peter says it is a small business run by a couple describing the nursery as "the heart and soul of Greatham Village".

He added: "Let's try and raise a little cash to help them through Christmas which is probably their busiest time of year.

To give to the page click here.