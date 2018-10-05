Firefighters called out to kitchen blaze at Hartlepool house

Firefighters rushed out to a kitchen blaze at a house in a Hartlepool street.

Two crews from Stranton station were called to Bruce Crescent in the West View area of the town shortly before 10am yesterday.

The kitchen area was damaged by fire and heavily damaged by smoke.

There was also light smoke damage to the living room of the property.

Two officers wearing breathing apparatus used one hose reel and positive pressure ventilation to put out the fire.

They left the scene at about 10.10am.

There were no reports of any injuries.