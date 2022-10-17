Firefighters called to ‘deliberate’ blaze near retail park in Hartlepool
Emergency services were called after a pile of tyres caught fire behind Teesbay Retail Park.
One fire engine attended the incident, which happened at around 6pm on Sunday, October 16.
Cleveland Fire Brigade said in a statement: “We were called to an incident on 16/10/2022 at 18.06 at Brenda Road, Hartlepool.
"One fire engine in attendance from Hartlepool. Small pile of tyres in woodland alight. Hose reel used.
"We left the scene at 18.23. Cause is thought to be deliberate.”