News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Firefighters called to ‘deliberate’ blaze near retail park in Hartlepool

Emergency services were called after a pile of tyres caught fire behind Teesbay Retail Park.

By Pamela Bilalova
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

One fire engine attended the incident, which happened at around 6pm on Sunday, October 16.

Cleveland Fire Brigade said in a statement: “We were called to an incident on 16/10/2022 at 18.06 at Brenda Road, Hartlepool.

"One fire engine in attendance from Hartlepool. Small pile of tyres in woodland alight. Hose reel used.

The fire service has said the cause of the fire is thought to be deliberate.

Most Popular

"We left the scene at 18.23. Cause is thought to be deliberate.”

Read More

Read More
RSPCA appeal for information after spaniel found dumped inside Asda bag outside ...
Emergency servicesHartlepool