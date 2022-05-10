Firefighters called to large wood store on fire in Hartlepool industrial estate

A shed that stored wood on an industrial estate has been left completely damaged after it accidentally caught fire following a nearby skip blaze.

By Pamela Bilalova
Tuesday, 10th May 2022, 2:44 pm
Updated Tuesday, 10th May 2022, 5:13 pm

Two fire appliances were sent and a third one was on standby after the incident in Hartlepool at just before noon on Tuesday, May 10.

Cleveland Fire Brigade were alerted to the fire at the large wood store in Sandgate Industrial Estate, in Mainsforth Terrace, at 11.45am.

The service said two of its appliances from the town’s community fire station attended the incident while a third one from Middlesbrough was also placed on standby.

The fire was reported just before 12pm on Tuesday, May 10.

The blaze left the shed with 100% damage.

A large quantity of the wood inside the wood store was also damaged.

Cleveland Fire Brigade have said the cause was accidental radiated heat due to a small fire in a skip which was nearby.

The cause of the skip fire has still to be disclosed.

