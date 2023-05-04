Firefighters free trapped person after car crashes between house and fence in Hartlepool
Paramedics and firefighters were called after one person became trapped when a car crashed between a house and a fence.
Cleveland Fire Brigade freed one person following the single vehicle collision in Croxton Avenue in Hartlepool.
One emergency ambulance and one rapid response vehicle also attended the incident, which happened just before 2.30pm on Tuesday (May 2).
Cleveland Fire Brigade said: “We were called to an incident on 02/05/2023 at 15.01 on Croxton Avenue, Hartlepool. Two fire engines in attendance from Hartlepool.
"One person trapped and extricated by crews and were passed over to NEAS. We left the scene at 15.32.”
The North East Ambulance Service confirmed they were called at 2.27pm to a property on Croxton Avenue, Hartlepool, where a car had crashed between a house and a fence.
Cleveland Police was also called to the incident, but a spokesperson has confirmed officers were not needed at the scene.