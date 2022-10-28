Firefighters spend two hours tackling house blaze in Hartlepool's Grange Road

Cleveland Fire Brigade Tweeted shortly after 7am today, Friday, October 28, that it had been called to a house in Grange Road.

The road was closed while crews tackled the fire and drivers were being advised to avoid the area.

A brigade spokesperson said: “We were called to a house fire at 06.25 on Grange Road in Hartlepool.

"Three fire engines were in attendance from Hartlepool and Billingham and the house was well alight in kitchen.

"Four breathing apparatus, two hose reels and positive pressure ventilation were used. There were no casualties.

"We left the scene at 08.39. Investigations will begin as per our usual procedure.”

The call was received at 6.25am

Advertisement Hide Ad

Firefighters were at the scene fore more than two hours

Firefighters attend to their equipment

Three fire engines attended