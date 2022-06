Cleveland Fire and Rescue Service was called to Dine at Home in Murray Street shortly after 3pm.

A brigade spokesperson said: “We received the initial call at 15.12.

"We had two appliances there – one from Hartlepool and one from Thornaby – and used four breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets.

“The stop message was received at 16.00.”

No-one was hurt. A message on the shop’s Facebook page says it is closed due to unforeseen circumstances.