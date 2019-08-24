Firefighters tackle blaze at house in King Oswy area of Hartlepool
Firefighters have put out a house fire in the King Oswy area of Hartlepool.
Cleveland Fire Brigade received a call at around 6.20pm on Saturday, August 24. They were alerted to a report of a house fire at a house in the King Owsy area of the town.
One crew from Stranton Fire Station descended on Tempest Road in Hartlepool to deal with the blaze.
A spokesperson for Cleveland Fire Brigade said: “There was one hose reel, two breathing apparatus and a pressure ventilation fan used to extinguish the fire.”
The first floor of the property appears to have suffered some smoke damage from the blaze and the bathroom window ledge has also suffered an amount of damage.
Two appliances attended to the incident and the fire was quickly put out by 6.40pm.
No serious injuries have been reported from anyone involved.