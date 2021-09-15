Firefighters tackle fire at disused care home in Hartlepool until midnight

Cleveland Fire Brigade were called to the incident at the former Parkview Residential Care Home, in Station Lane, in Seaton Carew, just after 9pm on Tuesday, September 14, and spent nearly three hours tackling the incident.

Three fire engines from Hartlepool and Billingham attended along with an aerial platform which from Saltburn.

The fire service have said that the building was well alight and fire was located on the top floor.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Parkview Residential Care Home in Station Lane after the fire on Tuesday night (September 14).

Firefighters remained at the scene until midnight with police closing roads in the area while the fire was being tackled.

An investigation is under way into the cause of the blaze.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Fire Brigade said on Wednesday: "We were called to a fire at 21.01 last night at a disused building on Station Lane in Seaton Carew.

"Three fire engines attended from Billingham and Hartlepool stations plus the aerial platform from Saltburn.

"Crews used 3 hose reel jest, aerial monitor and thermal image camera.

"The fire was extinguished, and we left the scene at midnight.

"Police provided support to close roads while the fire was dealt with. The cause will be investigated as per our usual procedure for all incidents.”

The incident caused moderate fire damage to the second floor room and moderate smoke damage to the remainder of building.

The building is the latest derelict premises across Hartlepool to be hit by fire.

An investigation is also underway after a blaze broke out at the former Hourglass pub, in Eaglesfield Road, on September 7.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.