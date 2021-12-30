A Cleveland Fire Brigade spokesman confirmed a call had come in shortly after 1.30pm today, Thursday, December 30 and two appliances from Hartlepool fire station had been sent to the scene in Masefield Road.

Two hose reel jets and four breathing apparatus were in use to fight the fire on the first floor.

The blaze was under control and no-one was believed to have been hurt.

