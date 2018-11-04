Fireworks display sparks Bonfire Night fun for families in Hartlepool

A firework display proved to be a hit with families as the event was held in Hartlepool ahead of Bonfire Night.

The fireworks display was held in the car park of the Raby Arms Pub & Kitchen, in Hart Village.

Dozens of families enjoyed the free event on Saturday.

It came ahead of Hartlepool Rugby Club hosting its annual fireworks event at Mayfield Park on Monday, gates open at 5.30pm, with fireworks at 7pm.

The family-friendly event will feature children's rides, attractions, hot food and more! Entry is priced at £2 for adults, £1 for children and £5 for a family of four.

Peterlee Fireworks Display will be held at The Pavillion, 1 Helford Road, on Monday, gates open at 5pm, with the display at 6.30pm.

And Hartlepool Borough Council's annual spectacular is also being held in Seaton Carew on Monday which will be a celebration to mark the 100th anniversary of the first British women being granted the right to vote.

This year’s extravaganza is themed around womanhood, with music from some of the strongest independent women’s anthems in the world.

The free event will kick off from 4pm at the Clock Tower on the seafront with a funfair, followed by a line -up of music from 5pm hosted by Gary Phillipson and Helen Noteyoung from BBC Tees.

The fireworks display itself will start at 6.30pm.

Holly, Campbell, Lottie and Lily of Hartlepool girl band Sparkle have been wowing local and national audiences for the last few years and during this time have performed with X Factor star Sam Lavery.

The group is back to make the fireworks stage sparkle for the second year running from 5.15pm.

Fresh from a stand-out performance at Fireworks 2017, vintage songstress Faye Aspinall will be taking to the stage from 5.35pm.

Hattie Eason, part of dynamic power trio Bonnie and the Bonnettes who wowed audiences earlier this year at Hartlepool Waterfront Festival, will be commanding attention from 5.50pm.

The final firework’ of the night is everyone’s favourite pop princess Channy Thompson, who will be delighting her loyal fan base with her powerful vocals from 6.15pm.